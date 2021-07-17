'Demon Slayer Season 2' Is Set To Release Soon On OTT Platform, Check Details Here

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular animes currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The show's popularity is still rising with its increasing number of viewers. While fans are currently enjoying the show on the OTT platform, the makers of the show recently announced Demon Slayer Season 2. However, fans are still wondering about the release date of this show and whether it would release on Netflix or not.

When does Demon Slayer Season 2 come out?

The second season of the Japanese anime Demon Slayer is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. Anime fans have been speculating the possible release date of the show, as no confirmation came from the creators of the show. The second season of this show is expected to arrive in Japan by somewhere between September and October 2021. The official Instagram fan page of the show added some information to its release. Its recent post read, "Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be getting a TV broadcast on September 25! And after the broadcast…New information of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 will be released!".

Details about Demon Slayer Season 2 release on Netflix?

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular animes streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. While there has been no announcement about Demon Slayer's second season's arrival on Netflix, fans are speculating that Netflix would buy the streaming rights of the show due to its popularity. Earlier, Netflix bought the streaming rights of the first season of Demon Slayer nine months after its release in Japan. Therefore, Demon Slayer Season 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix by Spring 2022. However, due to its increasing popularity, the OTT giant may get the streaming license of the show sooner.

Where to watch Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer Season One is available on several OTT platforms in the US. It currently streams on Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix. The show is available only on Netflix in India. The home of Demon Slayer Season 2 has not been revealed yet.

IMAGE: DEMON SLAYER'S INSTAGRAM

