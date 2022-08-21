Dhanashree Suffers Ligament Tear; Thanks Husband Yuzvendra Chahal For Support

Dancer-cum-choreographer Dhanashree Verma recently garnered headlines after she apparently dropped her husband Yuzvendra Chahal's name from her official Instagram handle. The update created quite a stir on social media with fans and followers speculating whether the couple has called it quits. But, putting an end to all the speculations, Dhanashree took to her social media space and quashed her divorce rumours with the Indian spinner. Moreover, she also urged her fans to not believe in such baseless rumours regarding her breakup.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old shared a quick update about her health, thereby revealing that she recently suffered from a ligament tear while dancing. Dhanashree further stated that she will be undergoing knee surgery for the same. Sharing this, she penned a long note in which she also thanked her husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Take a look at it here:

'This is when I needed the most support': Dhanashree

The choreographer wrote, "I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends. As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life. (sic)"

She also talked about being in the limelight for her separation rumours with Yuzvendra. "This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least (sic)", she wrote. Later, Chahal reposted his wife's post on his Instagram stories and added a heart and evil eye emoji to it.

(Image: @yuzi_chahal23/Instagram)