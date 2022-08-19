Dhanashree Verma Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal; 'Kindly, Put An End....'

Dancer-cum-choreographer Dhanashree Verma created quite a stir online after she apparently dropped her husband Yuzvendra Chahal's name from her official Instagram handle. Post Verma removing the Indian spinner's name from her social media, news of the couple's split took the internet by storm with many users trolling the 25-year-old content creator.

However, Dhanashree recently took to her social media handle and reacted to the news. The Youtuber quashed her divorce rumours with Chahal. Morever, she also urged her fans not to believe in such baseless rumours regarding her breakup.

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on breakup rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

On Thursday, Dhanashree Verma headed to her Instagram handle and cleared the air around her divorce news with Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree shared a message on her Instagram story that read, "A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone." To take note, Yuzvendra also shared the same message on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Chahal shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story that added fuel to his separation rumours with Dhanashree. In the post, the cricketer is seen talking about starting a new life. Chahal's post included a picture of a cup of coffee with a text that read, "New Life Loading".

Dhanashree Verma shares a heartfelt post on Chahal's birthday

On Chahal's birthday, Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo with the cricketer. In the picture, Chahal is all smiles posing with his wife as he adorably wraps his arm around her waist. Sharing the pic, Dhanashree penned a heartwarming note calling herself her husband's 'biggest fan'. She wrote in the caption, "Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man and may god always be kind. 💫 Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23 Ps. I’m your biggest fan."

Here, take a look at the post:

For the unversed, Dhanashree is a YouTuber, dancer, choreographer, and content creator. Meanwhile, Chahal is a regular member of Team India in limited-overs cricket. The two tied the knot with each other at an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, December 22nd at the Karma Lakelands in Gurugram.

Image: Instagram/@dhanashree9