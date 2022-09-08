On September 8, Dancer-cum-choreographer Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram handle and gave a major update about the knee surgery that she underwent a few days before. The 25-year-old recently garnered headlines after she apparently dropped her husband Yuzvendra Chahal's name from the micro-blogging site. The update created quite a stir on social media with fans and followers speculating whether the couple has called it quits, but later, she dismissed all the rumours and urged her fans to not believe in such baseless stories.

Dhanashree Verma's self-recovery post-knee-surgery

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhanashree dropped a video which was all about her recovery from knee surgery. The video montage saw dance sessions, her injury that included a swollen knee, moments from her physiotherapy, and her progress after the surgery. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I am a champion and you're gonna hear me roar LOUDER THAN A LION. Be strong enough to fight alone and wise enough to wait for your turn.

The caption further read, "Hard times will come & go but be aware of your surroundings and learn from every experience.

Took me a while but here I am. PS. Be the person who breaks the cycle. #ifyouknowyouknow"

Dhanashree talks about her divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Recently, the choreographer was in news for her separation rumours with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Reacting to the same, she wrote on the photo-blogging site, "This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least (sic)". Later, Chahal reposted his wife's post on his Instagram stories and added a heart and evil eye emoji to it.

Image: Instagram/@dhanashree9