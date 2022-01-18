Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Love Story

South star Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were one of the most adored couples of the south. After 18 years of marriage, the couple recently announced divorce and also mentioned how their journey of being with each other was filled with growth, understanding, adapting, and adjusting.

While fans are shocked to listen to the news, they are also wondering how did it all begin. Here is a look back at the couple's relationship timeline.

How did Dhanush and Aishwaryaa meet?

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa met in the early 2000s, during the time when Dhanush was making his place in the Tamil film industry. Aishwaryaa has also once said how her and Dhanush's meeting was God's will. Their love story reportedly began when Aishwaryaa visited the Albert Theatre to watch Dhanush's film Kadhal Konden. As she was impressed by Dhanush's performance, she sent him some flowers the next day to praise him and the film. After receiving the flowers and the note, Dhanush called Aishwaryaa to thank her.

That is when the couple began talking and eventually fell in love with each other. They did not take much time to realise that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with each other. After getting to know each other for only six months, the couple tied the knot in 2004. They were very young when they exchanged vows. While Dhanush was 21, Aishwaryaa was only 23 years old. The couple's relationship stood out as they literally grew up together. The couple now has two sons Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announce split

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took the internet by storm as they announced their split after 18 years of marriage. The two shared a note in which they mentioned how they were together not only as a couple but also as friends for the past 18 years. Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better." "Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush added.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush