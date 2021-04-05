Dheeraj Juneja to host Flipkart Video's 'The Bid and Win Show' season 2, shares video

As people continue to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Flipkart is all set to come up with a way to keep the audience engaged and entertained by launching season 2 of the unique show called The Bid and Win show. Television host Dheeraj Juneja took to Instagram and shared a promo video while announcing the upcoming season and its features.

Flipkart to launch second season of The Bid and Win show

The unique show boasts to be a fun-filled one where viewers can win prizes every second by placing their bids. The show will offer a unique opportunity to the viewers to bid low and win big prizes with just a click of the button. Dheeraj informed in his post that the show is set to premiere on Flipkart Video from April 7. The show will offer unique chances to users to win exciting new prizes every day by simply watching a video and placing a unique bid for it. The show will offer several products ranging from home appliances to top luxury products like laptops, mobile phones, and many more. "Aa jao phir .New show on @flipkartvideo . Khelo. Jeeto.7th April se," he wrote. Earlier, the first season of the show was hosted by Four More Shots Please fame actor Samir Kochhar.

The Bid and Win Show has integrated two highly engaging concepts of gamification and video streaming. Apart from this show, Dheeraj Juneja had last year in December replaced Maniesh Paul as host for season 3 of the hit show Kya Bolti Public. The stand-up comedian and host Maniesh had successfully hosted the first two seasons of the show after which he was replaced by Dheeraj when the makers decided to go with a new host. Meanwhile, Dheeraj Juneja has been a part of several other shows on TV and has managed to become a popular TV presenter in no time. He has also been a part of many sports events for Star Sports India such as IPL and Cricket World Cup, etc. He also appeared in the ICC World Cup in 2019 and later become a host of a show named Lagao Boli.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)

