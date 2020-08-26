Diet Sabya Calls Out Singer Guru Randhawa For 'copying' Giuseppe Zanotti's Shoe Design

Singer Guru Randhawa recently announced his merchandise — the 751 shoe — and fashion critic, Diet Sabya called him out for 'copying' popular Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti's shoe design. One user wrote, "Its a copy , literally same zipper and then the signature behind the shoe, color."

The other user said, "It's called Guts 😂 to copy others' hard work and name it with your label !!!" While another wrote, "How dare he copy a style from an Italian craftsman who is a genius @giuseppezanotti . Absolutely embarrassing @gururandhawa be original. Don’t go copying other people’s hard work" [sic]

Diet Sabya is an anonymous Instagram handle that calls out artists, organisations for plagiarism.

