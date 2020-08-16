'GUTS': Diet Sabya Calls Out Makers Of Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' For 'stealing' Concept

Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' which is currently sitting on YouTube's trending list (No. 11) with over 12 million views came under the spotlight by Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram handle that calls out artists, organisations for plagiarism. Diet Sabya accused the makers of 'Pachtaoge' featuring Nora Fatehi for 'stealing' frames and concept from Beyonce's song.

The similarities between the videos were uncanny. Right from the concept of dressing up in white with background dancers playing the veil to the bleeding eyes — many ideas were observed by fans that are allegedly taken from quite a few old music videos. Actor Karan Tacker reacted on the video and wrote, "Oops!" while Kim Sharma wrote, "Why ya ? Why ! Why ! why ! So embarrassing"

A user wrote, "The eye bleeding part remindes me of pillow talk." [sic] Another user commented, "There are many bits and clips from other MV as well which I noticed -

Mine (Beyonce feat. Drake)

Pillowtalk (Zayn)

Take Care(Drake feat. Rihanna)

Umbrella (Rihanna feat. Jay Z)

Just Give Me A Reason (Pink fear. Nate Russ)" [sic]

Another fan said, "But she literally stole from catholic renaissance iconography ..... please google la Pietà." While the other wrote, "This is guts on another level" [sic]

Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' female version is all about love, heartbreak and self-liberation

Earlier, in a press statement, the actor spoke about the song and said that she is happy to express herself and the emotions of love through a dance performance. She also called herself a brand and said that be it a movie or a music video in India or any international projects, she is keen on keeping it fresh and being experimental with an international touch.

Speaking about Pachtaoge female version, Nora Fatehi said that the acting and the dancing in the video is different. She said she expressed a lot through her eyes. The Pachtaoge female version’s dance form is contemporary abstract body movements which tell the story of emotional struggle and the breakthrough of self-love.

