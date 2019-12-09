Dilip Kumar Is Delighted That Lata Mangeshkar Is Back Home, Fondly Calls Her 'choti Behen'

Dilip Kumar took to his Twitter account and shared his good wishes for the legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar as she has been nursed back to health. Lata Mangeshkar had been diagnosed with pneumonia due to which she had been admitted to a hospital in the city. Dilip Kumar's concern for Lata Mangeshkar, whom he considers his 'choti behen' (younger sister), can be seen in the loving post by the 97-year-old 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood in which he also asks Lata to take care of herself.

Take a look at his post:

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019

Words of gratitude

Earlier on Sunday, the 90-year-old legendary singer took to Twitter after a long absence and addressed to all her well-wishers and fans as she stated that she was diagnosed with pneumonia and was recovering at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past 28 days. She conveyed her gratitude to the Almighty and the well-wishers for their prayers. The Bharat Ratna singer had heartfelt words of gratitude for the team of doctors who healed her as she called them ‘angels.’

Take a look at her post:

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Reports of Lata Mangeshkar’s ill-health had surfaced the first time during early November. However, Madhur Bhandarkar had confirmed that she was doing well. He had tweeted, “Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumors and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery." A few minutes later, someone posted on Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter handle, “Lata didi is stable..and recovering... We thank each one of you, for your concern, care, and prayers!”

