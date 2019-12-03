Disqualified Miss Ukraine All Set To Take Down Miss World Org. Read Details

Veronika Didusenko, the title winner at the Miss Universe pageant 2018, was stripped of her title within four days after the organisers learned that she is a single mother of a then four-year-old boy, Alex. Veronika Didusenko then started the #righttobeamother campaign. Veronika was also a part of a peaceful protest against the Miss World office in Canterbury, London. She has released several protests and discrimination campaigns in the beauty pageant formats.

Veronika Didusenko is geared up to file a lawsuit against Miss World Organization. The 24-year-old announced that she plans to bring down the discriminatory policies in the Miss World and its subsidiary rules. The competition bars anyone who is married or mothers to participate in the contest.

Veronika Didusenko earlier gave a statement that her protest lies parallel with the Equality Act of 2010. She wants all mothers and married women to do what they are interested in or capable of. Veronika is represented by human rights activist Ravi Naik. However, the organisers at the Miss World have not given an official statement to the lawsuit news or Veronika’s campaign. Over the course of the last year, she has several people participate in her campaign.

Pictures from her #righttobeamother campaign:

