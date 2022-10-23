Diwali 2022: Why Is Lighting 13 Diyas Considered Auspicious? Here's Its Significance

Diwali is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." People get ready for Deepavali by cleaning, remodelling, and adorning their residences and places of business with rangolis and diyas. People perform worship ceremonies of Goddess Lakshmi, light fireworks, wear their best clothes and participate in family feasts where 'mithai' (sweets) and gifts are exchanged.
Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj are the first and last days of the five-day Diwali celebrations. The five days of Diwali this year will end on October 25, according to the Drik Panchang. Lighting 'diyas' (earthern lamps) is one of the most important traditions of the Hindu culture and according to Hindu mythology, on Diwali, 13 diyas are lit and each one has a different significance. To know more, continue reading:
Diyas and their significance
According to Hindu mythology, it is thought that there are 13 diyas that one must light in their house during Diwali and Dhanteras while they pray for good health and prosperity. It is also believed that the 13 earthern lamps prove to be a shield against negative energies and bad spirits. They are also symbols of kindness and purity.
- 13 old or used clay diyas are to be lit in the presence of the entire family and kept south-facing near the waste outside the house on Dhanteras to fend off death. The first diya guards the family against untimely death
- On the night of Diwali, a second diya must be lit with ghee and set in front of your home's puja mandir or another suitable location as it is considered good for luck
- The third diya has to be lit in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi to obtain her blessings for wealth, success, and prosperity, light
- The fourth earthen light must be placed in front of the holy basil plant, also known as Tulsi in India. It is said that this will bring happiness and calmness to the family
- The fifth diya should be placed in front of your front entrance; it helps keep evil spirits out of your house and spreads happiness and love
- The sixth diya, which is considered lucky, ought to be lit with mustard oil, and is customarily set up beneath a peepal tree. It represents success in overcoming both monetary and physical difficulties
- The seventh diya must be lit at a temple of your choice
- To fend off bad energy and evil spirits, the eighth diya must be lit next to the waste
- Light the ninth diya outside the washroom of your home to attract good luck and success into your life
- You should keep the tenth diya, which symbolises protection from any bad energies, lit on your house's roof
- You can set an eleventh diya at any window in your home to combat negative energy
- Your home's top floor should have the twelfth diya, which is considered good for your health
- Lastly, the thirteenth diya is to be decorated at the intersection of your home, which will help you attract positive energy into your life