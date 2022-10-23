Diwali 2022: Why Is Lighting 13 Diyas Considered Auspicious? Here's Its Significance

Diwali is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." People get ready for Deepavali by cleaning, remodelling, and adorning their residences and places of business with rangolis and diyas. People perform worship ceremonies of Goddess Lakshmi, light fireworks, wear their best clothes and participate in family feasts where 'mithai' (sweets) and gifts are exchanged.

Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj are the first and last days of the five-day Diwali celebrations. The five days of Diwali this year will end on October 25, according to the Drik Panchang. Lighting 'diyas' (earthern lamps) is one of the most important traditions of the Hindu culture and according to Hindu mythology, on Diwali, 13 diyas are lit and each one has a different significance. To know more, continue reading:

Diyas and their significance

According to Hindu mythology, it is thought that there are 13 diyas that one must light in their house during Diwali and Dhanteras while they pray for good health and prosperity. It is also believed that the 13 earthern lamps prove to be a shield against negative energies and bad spirits. They are also symbols of kindness and purity.