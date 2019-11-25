Dulquer Salmaan Is All Praises For His Kurup Co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and yesteryear actor Lissy, debuted in the film Industry with Telugu movie Hello in 2017. Two years later, the debutant is gearing-up for her Malayalam film debut. According to the report, she was signed on to play the lead role alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Anoop Sathyan's untitled film. A few days ago, Dulquer posted a picture of Kalyani from the sets of their forthcoming movie. Dulquer in the social media post was all praises for Kalyani. He said, "Our director calls her the surprise package! I call her Kal-Zone! You all know her as @kalyanipriyadarshan Once this movie is out you might know her by a different name!"

All you need to know about the Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshini starrer

Reportedly, the untitled movie will mark the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad's son Anoop Sathyan. Reportedly, the cast and crew of the forthcoming film are shooting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The movie will bring together the hit pair of Suresh Gopi and Shobhana. The hit pair was last seen in Makalkku in 2005. The untitled project is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan is in Dubai shooting for his upcoming movie, Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The movie is reportedly based on the notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup, whose heist tale is famous among Keralites.

Meanwhile, Kalyani is gearing up for P.S. Mithran's Hero. The movie, starring Shivakarthikeyan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead is slated to hit the silver screens soon. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan.



