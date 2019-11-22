Dulquer Salmaan's Look From His Next Film 'Kurup' Leaks Online

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming action-drama, Kurup, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Reportedly the actor will be playing the role of a real-life character in the film. In the wee hours of Thursday, November 21, the pictures of Dulquer from the sets of his upcoming movie, Kurup were leaked online. In the pictures that surfaced online, Dulquer could be spotted donning a french bread and an 80's hairdo. Here are the leaked pictures of Dulquer Salmaan from the sets of Kurup.

Dulquer Salmaan's look from Kurup

The forthcoming action-thriller is directed by Srinath Rajendran, who has worked with Dulquer in his debut movie, Second Show. Reportedly, Kurup also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. According to media reports, the movie is a cinematic retelling of Sukumaran Kurup, who faked his death to acquire a huge amount of money.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan: The Actor Shares Glimpses From The Sets Of Shobana-Suresh Gopi Starrer

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Makes Multiple Swaggy Fashion Statements In White

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming films

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in Anoop Sathyan's directorial debut. The untitled film also features Suresh Gopi, Shobhana and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. Reportedly, Kurup and Anoop Sathyan's untitled film will be co-produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Other than the untitled movie, Dulquer has reportedly signed director Mahesh Narayanan's new movie titled Take Off.



Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan: All You Need To Know About His Upcoming Production

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Praises Veteran Actor Shobana For Her Dedication

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.