Dussehra 2022: Date, History, Muhurat And Significance Of Vijayadashami

A significant Hindu festival called Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, Dasara, or Dashain, is observed every year in India and Nepal on the last day of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the seventh lunar month of the Hindu calendar, Ashvin, which usually corresponds to the Gregorian months of September and October. Any new endeavour launched on this day is rumoured to be a success. New items purchased are offered to Durga's image for adoration.

The celebration also heralds the beginning of Diwali, the significant festival of lights that follows Vijayadashami by 20 days. From date to significance, here's all you need to know about the Dusshera:

Dusshera 2022: Date

Dussehra (also known as Vijayadashami) is celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year the auspicious day will be observed on Wednesday, October 5.

Dusshera 2022: History

Hindus celebrate Dussehra, also known as Dasara or Vijayadashami, as the victory of Rama, a Vishnu avatar, over the ten-headed demon king Ravana, who kidnapped Rama's wife, Sita. The terms dasha ("ten") and hara ("defeat") in Sanskrit are the sources of the festival's name.

Dusshera 2022: Mahurat

This year, Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month will start from 2:20 PM on Tuesday, October 4th and will last till 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dusshera 2022: Significance

Vijayadashami signifies the conclusion of Durga Puja in the southern, eastern, northeastern, and certain northern areas of India. This commemorates goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura to restore and safeguard dharma. In the northern, central and western states, it commemorates the conclusion of Ramlila and god Rama's victory over Ravana. Alternately, it signifies respect for one of the goddess Devi's incarnations, such as Saraswati or Durga.

