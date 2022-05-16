Elon Musk Hails Netflix After Streaming Giant's 'work Or Quit' Ultimatum To Its Employees

Streaming giant Netflix has sent out a message to its employees directing them to be prepared to work on content they may not agree with. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Netflix recently added a section called “artistic expression” in its cultural guidelines stating that it is up to the viewers to decide what's appropriate for them. The company even offered its employees an option to quit if they object to the updated guidelines.

"Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you", Netflix said as per The Wall Street Journal. While the announcement may have irked some Netflix employees, it won the praise of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who recently blasted the company on Twitter for its 'woke mind virus'.

Elon Musk praises Netflix's move

Responding to a tweet about the streaming giant's message to its employees, Musk lauded the decision as he wrote "Good move by Netflix". Last month, reports emerged that the platform lost as many as 2,00,000 subscribers in just the first quarter of 2022, following which Musk threw in his opinion over the same.

"The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable (sic)", he bashed the platform. "Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy? (sic)" Musk wrote in another tweet.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Notably, these are not the only instances when Musk took potshots at Netflix for "woke" content produced by the company. Just weeks after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the billionaire shared a meme featuring a still of Wagner Moura from the superhit series 'Narcos' with a caption that read, "Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier".

Even Musk's followers seemed to agree with this as the meme has garnered over one million likes.