'Fight- Not For My Rahul, But For Yours': Vohra's Wife Blames Healthcare System For Death

"Fight not for my Rahul, but for yours," a grief-stricken Jyoti Mishra wrote in an Instagram post in which she blamed the healthcare system for 'taking away' the life of her actor husband Rahul Vohra who succumbed to COVID-19 infection on May 8, leaving many in the industry, along with his followers shocked.

In the Instagram post, Mishra wrote, " Many of Rahul's dreams are left unfulfilled, he aimed at making it big in the industry, but that cannot happen now." Without taking names, she blamed the healthcare facility for the shattering of the many dreams of Rahul, and his untimely death, which she referred to as 'murder', she said, "Those are the ones responsible, who saw my husband suffering right before their eyes and yet, kept giving us false updates."

Later in the post, she went on to assert that there many 'Jyotis', whose 'Rahuls' have been taken away by the healthcare system. "How can they leave people dying and sleep peacefully at night? she asked and then, went on to demand support in 'the fight', saying, "Fight not for my Rahul, but for yours."

"Immense value of oxygen," says Rahul Vohra hours before death, wife shares video

On Friday, Tiwari posted a video of Rahul Vohra from his hospital bed, in a critical condition. In the video, he was heard saying, “There is immense value for this (pointing to his oxygen mask) in today’s time, without this, the patient gasps. Nothing is coming out of this."When the attendant came, I told her about it. There is a bottle, which has to be filled and the flow has to be increased. In this only water is coming, they just fill and leave," he said, and later went on to add, "Then we have to keep calling them. They just don’t come, they come after one, one-and-a-half hours. Till then manage, splash water, and wear this, then they again check the water, fill it and bring it again."

"They just don’t know that is the bottle, there have to keep the water minimum and increase the flow. When you request them for something, they say 'yes, we are coming in a minute.' But they are just not coming," he further said.

(Credit-Ijyotitiwari/Instagram)

