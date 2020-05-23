'Hope You Are In A Happy Place': Milind Soman's B'day Wish For Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Milind Soman, a fitness enthusiast, and actor, took to his Instagram handle to wish British supermodel Naomi Campbell on her 50th birthday. The picture shared by Soman is a throwback from 2017 when Campbell visited India for a conference.

Soman's wife Ankita also dropped a comment, "Happy birthday you marvellous creature @naomi ❤️❤️❤️" [sic] Naomi walked the Indian ramp for the first time in a fund-raiser show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2009. In an interview, Campbell said she loves coming to India as she feels the country is home to many strong women, who contribute a lot in the quest of gender equality.

The actor-model said as a woman of colour, her aim has always been to encourage diversity in showbiz as well as various other fields.

"When I started in 1986, there were runway and magazine models. My group of girls, we became the bridge of mixing the two and were thus called 'supermodels'. It's important as a woman of colour, to represent: Campbell talks about diversity in the industry," she said in a conversation with Soman.

Campbell said her mother is the biggest source of "physical and mental strength" for her. "My life with her was minimal. Since she was a ballerina, I was raised by a nanny. My mother sacrificed a lot for me," she said.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman a few days back shared his workout routine and wrote, "Every day I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it's new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it. I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today... ."

(with PTI inputs)

