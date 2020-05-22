Milind Soman Shares Clips From His 15-year-old Movie; Fans Call Him 'Indian Keanu Reeves'

Bollywood actor Milind Soman has been sharing throwback clips and stills from his different short films on social media. Recently, he took to Instagram and posted a series of videos from his romantic French movie. He starred alongside former French model and actor Emmanuelle Seigner.

Amid the lockdown, Milind Soman has been on a nostalgia trip. He shared his three old video clips in continuation on the photo-sharing platform. He collaborated with the popular French model in Liaison amoureuse. Helmed by Olivier Dahan, the Milind Soman-Emmanuelle Seigner starrer is a part of a compilation of twelve interactive short films. They all are made on the theme of love for Cartier.

Milind Soman shared monochrome video clips featuring him with Emmanuelle Seigner. The duo is rejoicing a romantic time at a restaurant. They are sipping on champagne while holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes. After some time, Milind Soman’s character asks his love interest to dance with him. They move out of the restaurant and enjoy a slow and romantic dance, while passer-by’s look at them. This segment of Olivier Dahan’s 2007 film was shot in Paris.

In the caption accompanying the post, Milind Soman describes his scene visible in the clip. On the other hand, the actor’s fans and followers are stunned by his distinct avatar. Many of them were not aware that he collaborated with Emmanuelle Seigner and confirmed the co-star in the comments section. Moreover, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar also dropped a supportive comment on her husband’s Instagram post. She expressed her excitement and pride by writing, “Uff”. Besides, she added fire emoticons alongside her comment.

Instagram users not only commented on appreciating Milind Soman’s movie, but also praised his different look in the videos. While many of them were stunned by his long beard and hair, one of the fans called Soman the ''Indian Keanu Reeves''. The actor has also shared other throwback videos on his official Instagram handle. Previously, he shared a clip from his short film Mukti, in which he played the role of Lt General Jacob.

