Flipkart Video Launches New Show ‘Fake Or Not?’ To Curb Misinformation

Flipkart Video has launched a new show titled ‘Fake or Not?’ in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation and help people identify real from fake. The show, in support of the United Nations’ ‘Verified’ campaign, is aimed at educating users by debunking fake content, while encouraging them to be mindful of the news and information they come across.

The show will be hosted by Mallika Dua who explores a new role as news anchor Mythika Dutt to counter this growing threat of misinformation. Actor, comedian and writer Mallika Dua will continue to bring forth her true essence and satirical comedy as she explores this new avatar. Many questions, that are part of the show, will address common misconceptions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mythika Dutt, "a sincere news anchor and host" of ‘Fake or Not?’, is committed to tackle fake news and fight ignorance through her news segment, assures Flipkart. Along with quashing inaccurate news, the new quiz show from Flipkart Video Originals will also bust common myths that people have come to believe as facts, with a fun twist.

Read: Whopping Seller Registrations By Local MSMEs Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic: Flipkart

Dua calls it a 'great initiative'

Dua said in a statement that people are easily misinformed with all the viral content flooding social media and it’s been great taking on a new role to address the issue. She asserted that she is determined to fight misconceptions as she keeps viewers informed through the lighthearted and engaging format of the show.

“This is such a great initiative by Flipkart Video to educate people and the twist of comedy makes the show entertaining, while still driving awareness to question the source and credibility of information,” added Dua.

Flipkart Video is an in-app video streaming service from India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart. Launched in 2019, Flipkart Video is reimagining entertainment for the mobile-first consumer, with interactivity and gamification being a key focus. With an offering of over 5000 titles including news, movies and short films in a variety of languages, Flipkart Video provides a curated and personalised experience, with something special for every viewer who is seeking the best entertainment.

Read: NGT Asks CPCB To Explain Coercive Steps Taken Against Amazon, Flipkart On Plastic Waste

Read: PS5 Listed On India's Amazon And Flipkart As Gamers Wait For Its Release Date; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.