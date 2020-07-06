PS5 Listed On India's Amazon And Flipkart As Gamers Wait For Its Release Date; Read Here

The gaming community in India could soon expect the arrival of PS 5 in 2020. This is because Amazon and Flipkart have already listed the next-generation console to be released soon. As per the product listing on Amazon and Flipkart, PS 5 is going to be out by late 2020. Read more to know details about the release of PS5 in India.

PS5 listed on Amazon and Flipkart

This year, the PS5 is going to have a usual launch date which has not yet been relieved. There is no official date out for its release but the internet suggests that the Sony could reveal the price and a release date for the PS5 on July 13.

Coming back to the listing page of Amazon and Flipkart, it only displays the main body of PS5 along with its additional accessories. It shows that the console is accompanied by Dual charging station for the controller, Dual Sense Wireless controller, Pulse 3D wireless headset, media remote and HD camera.

There is a possibility that these items might be available at launch. Along with the new console, Sony is also going to release some new games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West and more.

More about PS 5

A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have yet not revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and it suggests that the price could range anywhere around $500 for the blu-ray drive version and $450 for the All Digital edition. That transforms to ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted. But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5 without the additional accessories.

New games for PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Horizon Forbidden West Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gran Turismo 7 Returnal Sackboy A Big Adventure

