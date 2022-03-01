Former Miss Ukraine Hasn't Joined Army; Clarifies Photo With Gun Was To 'inspire' People

The military move of Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine has disrupted peace all across the Europe continent. As the humanitarian crisis continues, the citizens of Ukraine are forced to find refuge in safe shelters with many even fleeing the country in panic. Amid this, many Ukrainians have volunteered to sign up to join their country's armed forces to safeguard their nation.

A few days ago, reports of former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joining military surfaced online after the model shared a slew of photographs holding a gun via social media. It was previously assumed that the former Miss Ukraine has joined the army. However, she recently took to Instagram to clarify that the photo of her holding a gun was only to 'inspire' citizens of the war-hit country. She further confirmed that she has not joined the military forces.

Former Miss Ukraine clarifies she hasn't joined military

On Monday, February 28, Anastasiia Lenna shared footage of the war zone, giving her followers a glimpse of the drastic tension between Russia and Ukraine. While doing so, she also penned a lengthy message stating that she is a normal human. Lenne further articulated how she led a 'nomal life like million others' until Russia invaded their home country.

The model wrote, "AM NOT A MILITARY, JUST A HUMAN. Due current situation I want to talk! I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country. All pictures in my profile to inspire people. I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people. I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful. I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression. We will win!" Take a look at the post below:

In her previous Instagram post, the former Miss Ukraine had expressed, ''Many people are ready to fight for the country. They ask me for weapons. Many of the people have military backgrounds that is why we have built civilian defence. Every man and woman who are proud of their country can take weapons and defend it." Anastasiia Lenna won the Miss Ukraine crown back in the year 2015 at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant. As per the New York Post, the young model completed her graduation from Slavistik University in Kyiv.

Image: Instagram/@anastasiia.lenna