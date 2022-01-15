Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo did not have the best experiences during her recent journey to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Her outfit was termed inappropriate by the airlines she was travelling with, and she was asked to 'cover up.'

The American model-actor complied with the request made to her and completed her travel. She asked if her outfit was 'inappropriate/offensive' and that she was 'confused.' Her sister Aurora Culpo was the one accompanying her and expressed her displeasure with sarcastic comments.

Olivia Culpo was dressed in a black sports bra and black shorts, along with a black cardigan for the journey. However, her dress was termed too 'inappropriate' and she was asked to 'cover up.'

Her sister Aurora shared a video from the airport when they were on their way to Cabo. Focusing on Olivia's dress in the Instagram post, she could be heard saying, "Look at her outfit. She looks cute, she looks appropriate. They called her to the desk and tell her that she needs to be put on a blouse, otherwise she can't get on the plane."

Later, in another video, Olivia could be seen covered with a hoodie on as Aurora recorded another woman's outfit and said she 'looked beautiful'. Olivia reshared Aurora's post to share her comments.

Aurora fumed on the social media platform and asked who was making the dress code.

"Am I being punked, This is triggering some serious trauma from my days at catholic school," one of her other messages on Instagram stories read. She also took a dig at the airline also by sharing a 'get kicked off @americanair starter kit' with online shopping images of similar outfits.

Netizens react to Olivia Culpo being asked to 'cover up'

Netizens had mixed reactions to the incident. Some came out in support, and asked when the 'moral policing on women's bodies' would end and said that she 'looked good.'

Lol @AmericanAir telling @oliviaculpo she needed to put more clothes on before she could board her plane. She's cute and looks good as hell! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C0hmpomxWy — 🪄Duchess of Magic 🪄 (@AnnaDsays) January 13, 2022

Others, however, felt the airline was right in its place. Some felt she should 'wear clothes' and others said the airline had a 'dress code' for first class and business class and that should have been followed.

the whole olivia culpo thing is dumb. all airlines first class has a dress code and she clearly didn’t follow it — hunnehbebe (@punkvss) January 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@oliviaculpo