Ray Fisher Shares A Long Social Media Post To Confirm His Exit From 'The Flash' Movie

The battle of Ray Fisher vs Joss Whedon again made headlines when the actor took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he will no longer be a part of The Flash movie. He confirmed through a long note on social media that Warner Bros had removed him from the cast of the upcoming movie The Flash and shared his side of the story, including his long conflict with WarnerMedia. Read further to see what Ray Fisher posted on Twitter.

Actor Ray Fisher recently took to his Twitter handle and announced that he had officially been removed from The Flash movie to appear as Victor ‘Cyborg’ Stone. He made a statement last year that he wouldn’t work on any movie produced by DC President Walter Hamada and recently confirmed his exit from The Flash movie. In his tweet, he shared a long note and asked his fans to read it.

In the note, he stated that he had received an official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures decided to remove him from the cast of The Flash and added how he strongly disagreed with their decision and stated how it was unsurprising. He further stated that despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in the film was much larger than a cameo and while he mourned the lost opportunity to bring his character back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada would prove to be a much important contribution to the world.

Ray Fisher then stated the details about the time when he made it clear that he will refuse to work on any project associated with Hamada. He then revealed how Hamada was interfering with the Justice League investigation and stated that his ‘dangerous and enabling actions’ during the investigation must be called to account.

Also read Gal Gadot Reveals She Wants 'Wonder Woman 3' To Provide 'a Closure'

The actor even mentioned how he made multiple attempts to have Walter escalate his claims of misconduct against Joss Whedon, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns through proper channels but he went too far by dismissing his certain claims as untrue as he had a personal relationship with Geoff. He then mentioned the details about his further arguments with Walter and ended the note by stating that Hamada was unfit for a position of leadership and was willing to submit a polygraph test to support his claims against Hamada. He also stated that if the end of his time as ‘Cyborg’ was the cost of bringing awareness and accountability to Walter’s actions, he was willing to pay it.

Also read Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Head To Oscars 2021 In All Categories?

Fans' reactions

Why wouldn't you name the witnesses for the investigation? Also I've had a seriously cruel boss before, but I would never demand that not only my boss get fired but HIS boss and then THAT guys boss also must get fired or else?! That's an insane demand — PaddyCakes87 (@Cakes87Paddy) January 14, 2021

Great, so we're left without Cyborg in the Flash movie but we're keeping an abuse enabling executive.

Really disappointing @WarnerMedia#IStandWithRayFisher — Low Poly Boy 🦖 (@juppiix) January 13, 2021

Having you portray Cyborg again and again would have been a treat.



Having you stand as a REAL LIFE hero in the face of misconduct, workplace injustice, and social/racial unfairness - that’s priceless.



Proud to be a fan. No matter where your future leads you, sir.



A > E — Vincent_Marone (@vincent_marone) January 13, 2021

Supporting you 100%. Flash is probably one of my favorite super heroes, but the fact the main character is played by someone who disgust me and now after what they did to you, I have no reason to even watch this movie. — Mandy 💙🧡 (@carstales) January 13, 2021

Also Read Ray Fisher's Cyborg Cameo Removed From Upcoming 'The Flash' Movie

Also read Joe Barton Joins 'The Batman' Spinoff Series As Showrunner On HBO Max

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.