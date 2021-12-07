From Krystal in 'Search', Han So Hee in 'My Name', Top Coolest Female Warriors In K-dramas

In recent K-dramas, female lead actors have showcased their charisma through varied types of roles, pushing fans to admire them even more. There is nothing like seeing a female lead flaunting some serious kicks after months of vigorous training for their respective roles. Here we've curated a list of the coolest and stunning female warriors in K-dramas.

List of coolest female lead actors in K-dramas

Krystal in Search

In Search, Krystal can be seen essaying the role of Son Ye Rim, who is a tough lieutenant who joins a special team that tries to figure out the mystery of several disappearances and murders that occurred at the DMZ (demilitarized zone). The K-drama also stars Jang Dong Yoon as Yoon Dong Jin, a sergeant who also joins the team and who happened to have dated Son Ye Rim. In the K-drama, Krystal's character is refreshing as she is tough, strong, and ruthless.

Ha Ji Won in The King 2 Hearts

The K-drama's plot shows 'enemies turning into lovers' as it involves a North Korean woman and a South Korean man. In the series, Lee Seung Gi is seen as Prince Jae Ha Ji Won as a North Korean special forces agent Kim Hang Ah. Ha Ji Won in the drama shows her acting prowess as she is lethal with her hands and takes down as the toughest people throughout the series.

Kim Hye Soo in Hyena

In Hyena, Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo) is a lawyer and is trying to do whatever she can to get high-profile cases in order to make more money. Geum Ja singlehandedly takes down a man who is trying to kill her, wearing heels and carrying a purse. Her character is willing to stand up against anything that comes her way.

Sooyoung in Tell Me What You Saw

In Tell Me What You Saw, Cha Soo Young (Sooyoung) is a ruthless detective with undeniably good fighting skills. The intensity in her eyes as she confronts various suspects and witnesses showcases her abilities as a versatile actor.

Han So Hee in My Name

In My Name, Han So Hee essays the brutal and ruthless Ji Woo and the actor flawlessly executes the character. Several scenes such as the cutthroat fight scenes and the way in which she handles the physicality of all the action are stunning and have impressed her fans. Her transformation and versatility in all of her roles are really noteworthy.

Lee Si Young in Sweet Home

In the series, Lee Si Young, who is known to work out vigorously and also dabbled in some amateur boxing, is seen as Seo Yi Kyung. It is quite evident that the actor worked pretty hard to delve deep into her character for the series.

Image: Instagram/@xeesoheexq/@kaistal_real