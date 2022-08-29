Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Bollywood Songs To Add To Your Playlist This Ganpati Festival

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here and devotees from all across the country are gearing up for the mega festivities. While the markets are buzzing with activities while people thronged the streets to select their favourite idols. While Mumbai, where the festival is celebrated with great pomp and show has already begun with the festivities.

What better could it be to dwell in the festive fervour while hearing some of the Bollywood numbers designed around the festival in several Ganesh pandals across the country? Are you looking for the best songs to be added to your playlist for the festival? It's time to wipe away all your fears as we have curated a list of prominent songs that are a must-add to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration playlist.

Ganpati Playlist: Best Bollywood songs to play during Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Devo Shri Ganesha

This is one of the most popular Ganesh Chaturthi songs from the Bollywood film Agneepath where actor Hrithik Roshan grooves on the track while worshipping a huge idol of Lord Ganesha. This is one of the best Ganpati Bollywood songs to play during the festiva.

Ga Ga Ga Ganpati

This is another iconic song from the film Any Body Can Dance (ABCD), and a must-have in every Ganpati playlist. This is where a set of street dancers who participate in a competition, groove on this song. With fantastic choreography and drum beats, this song finds its place in many pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tera Hi Jalwa

This is another track from the film Wanted that can be played during Ganpati festival. The film directed by choreographer Prabhu Deva, shows Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and the filmmaker himself grooving in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

Sukha Karta Dukh Harta

This one is the classic Marathi song that has been associated with the festival for a long. The song is crooned by late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Bappa

This song is from the recent movie Banjo, featuring actor Ritiesh Deshmukh, who also has a tattoo of the lord engraved, singing the song in a live performance of a band to a massive audience who all are singing along and dancing to the song.

Mourya Re

This special song is from the Bollywood film Don/. The song holds special significance as it is crooned for the day of the immersion of the statue of lord Ganesha.

IMAGE: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage