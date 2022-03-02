'Ghani', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To 'Adipurush': Full Updated List Of Release Date Of Films

The month of February was full of surprises with the release of some of the highly-anticipated films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bheemla Nayak, Valimai and many more. With the films making their way to the cinemas, there is a hope that the theatres, badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, could revive fully very soon. The shifting of cinema trends from the OTT platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more, is difficult but not entirely impossible, given the box office success of recently released films. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Adipurush, here is the full updated list of films that are set to be released in the upcoming months:

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey is acquiring massive attention ever since it was announced. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. The film is all set for release in theatres this Holi, March 18, 2022. The film promises to be full of high voltage tales of action, comedy, and crime.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier scheduled to release on 14 April 2022 but was later postponed. The team of the Aamir Khan starrer movie revealed that Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush postponed the release date of their movie so that Laal Singh Chaddha could release on August 11. Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Adipurush

Adipurush got delayed several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film was initially supposed to be released in August 2022 but it again got postponed. Prabhas recently shared the poster of his forthcoming film, hence unveiling the film's new release date. The movie is all set to release on January 12, 2023, two days before the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Ghani

Varun Tej starrer sports drama Ghani recently postponed its release to avoid a clash with actor Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. The makers of the film have announced on Wednesday that Ghani will arrive in theatres on April 8. Varun Tej underwent extensive training with Olympic champion Tony Jeffries to prepare for his physically challenging role.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 11. Radhe Shyam is one of the movies audiences are eagerly waiting for for a long time. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with each other in the film, is much in talks for their sizzling chemistry.

