'Bachchhan Paandey': David Warner Wows Fans As He Mimics Akshay Kumar From 'Maar Khayegaa'

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming action-comedy film titled Bachchhan Paandey, whose trailer was recently released by the makers and had fans in awe of the Bollywood star's all-new avatar. Australian cricketer David Warner, who often takes to social media and gives popular songs and films his own twist mimicked Akshay Kumar in the film's popular song Maar Khayegaa. The sportsman received heaps of love and praise in the caption of his post and several fans lauded him for the clip.

David Warner mimicks Akshay Kumar from Bachchhan Paandey's song Maar Khayegaa

David Warner took to his social media account on Tuesday and shared a video of himself imitating Akshay Kumar from the hit song from his upcoming film. The Australian cricketer was seen acing the look of the actor and the clip also saw the colour of his eyes change, just like Kumar's in the film. In the caption of his post, David Warner tagged the Bollywood actor and asked him how he did in his performance.

Watch the video here

Warner was not the first cricketer to take on the challenge as Dwayne Bravo earlier grooved to the same song as well. Calling it a 'power hit', Bravo mentioned he had fun imitating the actor as he danced to Maar Khayegaa. The caption of his post read, "Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar. had some fun doing this power hit!"

Apart from Kumar, the upcoming film will also see Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and others take on pivotal roles. The song Maar Khayegaa was promoted as being the 'evil song' and began with Kumar in a powerful avatar as he took on a group of thugs on his own. The music video saw him in several action-packed sequences and also witnessed him shake a leg.

Watch the MaarKhayegaa music video here

The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji and will be all about a gangster, who dreams of becoming an actor. The film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Holi, March 18, 2022. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz among fans and included several hilarious scenes apart from action-packed ones.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar, @davidwarner31