GI Joe Official Youtube Channel Launched By Hasbro; Renegades And Sigma 6 Available

Hasbro has launched the official GI Joe YouTube Channel that is purely dedicated to incorporate existing and new GI Joe content from today onwards. The channel now features complete seasons of 'Renegades' and 'Sigma 6' and will soon brand new original content featuring Eyes and other fan-favourite GI Joe characters.

Also Read: Is Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details

Renegades

Renegades is an animated series based on one of the earliest Toy franchise - GI Joe. Renegades released in November 2010 and ended in July 2011. It has a total of 26 episodes and is produced by Hasbro Studios. This series was also available on Netflix for a short while in 2015. Renegades focuses on a group of youngsters known as Joe, who get falsely accused in pharmaceutical company explosions and are labelled as Renegades. All they have to do is clear their name by fighting a mysterious leader.

The Renegades characters are Charlie Adler as a commander, Clancy Brown as Whistleblower, Natalia Cigliuti as Scarlett, Nika Futterman as a Reporter, and Jason Marsden as a Skilled Trooper.

Sigma 6

Sigma 6 is a spin-off series and is also an action-themed animated series. Also of 26 episodes, Sigma 6 has special regards in terms of GI Joes as it is a continuation of the CGI movies. This also has the same characters as Renegades with some additions like Black, Kamakura, Eyes, and more.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges: List Of All Valentine's Day Challenges Leaked

GI Joe Retaliation

GI Joe is a highly-skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe, selected for their elite abilities in their chosen disciplines. GI Joe Retaliation is a 2013 American military fiction action film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy, comic, and media franchise. It is the second film in the G.I. Joe film series and is a sequel to 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Also Read: GI Joe Retaliation' Cast: A Look At Dwayne Johnson As Roadblock & Other Actors In Film

The GI Joe Retaliation casts Byung-hun Lee, Ray, Jonathan Pryce, Arnold Vosloo, and Channing Tatum, Luke Bracey, and Robert. The story of the movie revolves around overthrowing the Commander and his allies who have held the President of The United States captive. The surviving Joes form a plan with the original G.I. Joe, General Joseph Colton for the mission to be successful.

Also Read: Fortnite Leaks A New Tron Skin; A New Fortnite And Tron Crossover To Arrive Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.