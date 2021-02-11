Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges: List Of All Valentine's Day Challenges Leaked

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been full of surprises and monumental crossovers. The season is fast reaching its conclusion and is set to enter Week 11. Just like any other week in the battle royale game, fans will get a fresh batch of weekly challenges that can be completed to unlock various rewards and earn XP. And while the quests are yet to go live on servers, the list of Week 11 challenges have already been revealed through leaks.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges

With Epic Games set to host a special Valentine’s day event in-game, all the Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges will be based around the romantic day. According to the Fortnite leaks, there will seven challenges that players can complete in Week 11 of Chapter 2, Season 5. You can find all the Valentine's Day challenges Fortnite here:

Catch different kinds of fish to find Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

There will seven challenges for Week 11 along with a Legendary challenge. The regular Week 11 challenges can be completed by players anytime during the ongoing season; however, the Legendary challenge needs to be completed within a week.

Fortnite Week 11 XP Coins

Along with the weekly challenges, Epic Games will also bring Fortnite Week 11 XP Coins that will be added on the map. For Week 11, players can collect four Green coins, three Blue coins, two Purple coins, and one Gold coin.

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges will be available for players across all major platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games