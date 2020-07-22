Daisha Riley's Death: 'Good Morning America' Producer Unexpectedly Passes Away At 35

The makers of the ABC show Good Morning America recently took to Twitter to announce the sad news of the demise of one of their cherished and loved producers. Good Morning America Producer Daisha Riley passed away at the age of 35. Many journalists and popular news channel show hosts took to Twitter to express their grief on Daisha Riley’s untimely demise. Read on to know more.

REMEMBERING DAISHA RILEY: Our @GMA family is heartbroken this morning at the unexpected loss of one of our young and talented producers. Daisha rose through the ranks over the years on our show and her legacy lives on in the stories she’s told. Rest in peace, Daisha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7FYZqQIVY4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 21, 2020

A heartbreaking loss for all of us at @GMA & @ABC. Daisha was a kind and gentle soul, but a fierce producer. She was adamantly against discussing stories by email — she wanted to talk to you over the phone, hear your voice, and make that human connection. Godspeed, dear Daisha.💙 https://t.co/z4xht8fuon — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) July 21, 2020

Daisha’s legacy will be her kindness, her brilliance inside & out, her natural ability to make people crack a smile, and her love & knack for news. And that’s just a piece of it. She was the real deal. We will always miss & remember you Daisha. https://t.co/Vix1RkkHZM — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) July 21, 2020

Absolutely gutted. Daisha was an immensely talented producer. She was kind, warm, incredibly hard-working and thoughtful. This is a huge loss for the world and our @GMA family and my heart goes out to her family. Rest In Peace Daisha. https://t.co/vBH16bGcgL — Rebecca Jarvis (@RebeccaJarvis) July 21, 2020

Daisha Riley Death: What happened to Daisha Riley?

Makers of the popular American show Good Morning America announced the sad news of the demise of their beloved producer in a tweet posted on July 21, 2020, on GMA’s official Twitter handle. Three of Good Morning America Anchors paid a heartfelt tribute to the beloved producer in the July 21 morning show.

Reports by a media portal claim that Daisha Riley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at age 35. Michael Strahan, who is a co-host on the show, announced the news on air on Tuesday morning. Strahan described the Emmy-winning producer, Daisha Riley as “funny and brilliant”.

Michael Strahan began the Tuesday show by claiming it was a tough morning for everyone at GMA. He went on to add that Daisha Riley had risen through the ranks at GMA over the years. Strahan went on to add that Riley always picked up stories that could make the viewers smile or tear up. The talk show host further claimed that Riley’s legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.

Daisha Riley Cause of death

The cause of death of the Good Morning America producer is yet to be revealed. Co-host Michael Strahan added in his tribute that Riley also successfully secured an Iron Throne for the morning news show when she interviewed the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The fantasy series actors were reportedly very impressed with her. Strahan remembered Daisha Riley by revealing the 35-year-old Good Morning America Producer was never the loudest voice in the room, but she was always the smartest.

Netizens react to Daisha Riley's tragic demise

Many Twitter users expressed their grief at the unexpected and sad news. Under the Tweets made by GMA and many other journalists, fans of Good Morning America expressed their shock on learning about Daisha Riley's death. A twitter user pointed to the fact that many young and talented lives had been lost this year.

Heartbroken to read this. We lost too many too young this year. Sorry to hear about yet another tragic loss. My condolences to those close to her. — JustBreathe. (@JustBre57255575) July 21, 2020

So sad another life gone to soon RIP you will truly be missed😢 — Jolyn Mesick (@MesickJollyn) July 22, 2020

Gone too soon RIP — Jeanette Baker (@chelsandalsmom) July 21, 2020

