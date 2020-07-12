Gujarat Police Orders 'necessary Action' Against Man For Giving Rape Threats To Comedian

On Thursday, celebrities including Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Mallika Dua, and many more demanded Shubham Mishra's arrest after he hurled abuses and gave rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua. Later director Onir on Friday took to his Twitter handle to inform that 'apparently' the man is currently in Gujarat and tagged Gujarat Police to take action.

Within no time, Gujarat Police reacted and tweeted 'Please take necessary action' tagging Vadodra City Police. The controversy was triggered after Agrima Joshua's old video poking fun at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea went viral.

Several people also took to social media to share the video saying it has hurt feelings of crores of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and demanded action against the comedian. Meanwhile, Joshua on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down. "I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify," she tweeted.

This man in the picture has openly threatened to rape my colleague in his video. Then deleted the video and said “mera yeh matlab nahi tha” . The video was saved and is doing the rounds.



Let’s start with reporting his profile. If he feels bad then say “mera yeh matlab nahi tha” pic.twitter.com/6xYZEV37JH — Sumukhi Suresh (@sumukhisuresh) July 12, 2020

If you’re offended by this ⬇️, if you don’t think you want to raise your kids in a land where ppl can issue rape threats and embolden others to do worse, go report this account, so that the platform takes note.

Report under : violent threat.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1n69q3k58p — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 12, 2020

The stand-up act

In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora.

