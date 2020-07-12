Last Updated:

Gujarat Police Orders 'necessary Action' Against Man For Giving Rape Threats To Comedian

Director Onir on Friday took to his Twitter handle to inform that 'apparently' the man is currently in Gujarat and tagged Gujarat Police to take action

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Gujarat Police

On Thursday, celebrities including Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Mallika Dua, and many more demanded Shubham Mishra's arrest after he hurled abuses and gave rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua. Later director Onir on Friday took to his Twitter handle to inform that 'apparently' the man is currently in Gujarat and tagged Gujarat Police to take action.

Within no time, Gujarat Police reacted and tweeted 'Please take necessary action' tagging Vadodra City Police. The controversy was triggered after Agrima Joshua's old video poking fun at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea went viral.

Several people also took to social media to share the video saying it has hurt feelings of crores of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and demanded action against the comedian. Meanwhile, Joshua on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down. "I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify," she tweeted.

Sena MLA demands arrest of comedian for hurting sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj's followers

Reactions

The stand-up act

In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora.

NCW seeks immediate action against man for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all