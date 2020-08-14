Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' Female Version Is All About Love, Heartbreak And Self-liberation

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi, the song Pachtaoge released last year. After the song topped several music charts, Bhushan Kumar decided to come up with a female version of the song. The female version of the song only features Nora Fatehi. The modern and classy version of the song Pachtaoge released on a digital platform on August 14, 2020.

Nora Fatehi in Pachtaoge female version

The female version of Pachtaoge starring Nora Fatehi is sung by Asees Kaur. The music of the song is composed by B Praak while the lyrics are penned by Jaani. Nora Fatehi shared a teaser of the new female version on her official Instagram handle. Along with the video, Nora Fatehi wrote that the video was a symbolic and artistic interpretation of love, heartbreak and self-liberation.

Fans would be delighted to watch the dancer in a completely different version in Pachtaoge female version. She is seen in three different outfits throughout the song, and her outfits denote her feelings in the song. The new female version of Pachtaoge is also a little faster than the original version.

Nora Fatehi’s dance moves, her facial expressions and her body language is something that will keep the audience hooked to the song till the end.

Earlier, in a press statement, the actor spoke about the song and said that she is happy to express herself and the emotions of love through a dance performance. She also called herself a brand and said that be it a movie or a music video in India or any international projects, she is keen on keeping it fresh and being experimental with an international touch.

Speaking about Pachtaoge female version, Nora Fatehi said that the acting and the dancing in the video is different. She said she expressed a lot through her eyes. The Pachtaoge female version’s dance form is contemporary abstract body movements which tell the story of emotional struggle and the breakthrough of self-love.

