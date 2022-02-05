Basant Panchami, which is also known as Vasant Panchami is considered to be one of the important Hindu festivals in India as it marks the arrival of spring. On this day, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, Saraswati, is worshipped and puja is done at many households. The auspicious festival also marks the arrival of one of the most vibrant festivals in the country, Holi, which is celebrated around 40 days later.

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is marked on the fifth day of Maagh month, thus it is also named 'panchami'. This year, the festival will be celebrated on February 5. Here we have curated a list of Happy Basant Panchami wishes, quotes and messages.

Happy Basant Panchami Wishes

Like the kites, let your knowledge go high. Let this Basant Panchami, knowledge win the overall sufferings of the world

Knowledge is power, knowledge is wealth. May goddess Saraswati bestow upon you with prosperity and peace

The power of knowledge is in all of us. May goddess Saraswati illuminate the glow and strive for more knowledge in us forever

The cold season of winter is over and the spring is here. May the spring bring good news and prosperity to your homes. Happy Basant Panchami

Happy Saraswati Puja. May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever

Happy Basant Panchami Quotes

Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Saraswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De. Happy Basant Panchami…

Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee! Vidhyarambham Karishyami,Sidhir bhavathu mey sada ! Happy Saraswati Jayanti

Kitabo Ka Sath Ho, Pen Par Hath Ho Copiya Aapke Pas Ho, Padhai Din Raat Ho Jindagi Ke Har Imtehan Me Aap Pass Ho...!!! Wish U Happy Basant Panchami

Maa Saraswati Aapko Sadev Good Thought

Pradan Karti Rahey Maa Saraswati ki blessing aap par sada rahey…Happy Basant Panchami

Dreams are the tiny seeds from which beautiful tomorrow grows and makes you happy. Happy Basant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami Whatsapp Status

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather! Happy Vasant Panchmi!

May this auspicious day of Vasant Panchami bring a huge wealth of knowledge to you. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami!

On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati puja, I wish you always to stay blessed with prosperity and success in your life. Happy Vasant Panchami!

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends! Happy Vasant Panchami!

May your mind be always filled with good thoughts and positivity. Happy Vasant Panchami!

