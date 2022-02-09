Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari And More

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Valentine's Week has commenced and Chocolate day, the third day is being celebrated in fashion across the globe. On this day, people gift chocolates and sweet confectionaries to their loved ones. This year, Chocolate day will take place on Wednesday, February 09. Here are some Happy Chocolate Day 2022 wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones.
"My therapist told me the way to achieve true inner peace is to finish what I start. So far today, I have finished two bags of M&Ms and a chocolate cake. I feel better already" -Dave Barry
"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt" – Charles M. Schulz.
"Did you guys know that chocolate contains a property that triggers the release of endorphins? Gives one the feeling of being in love." -Johnny Depp (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)
"Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world’s perfect food" – Michael Levine.
Day 1: February 7th, Rose Day
Day 2: February 8th, Propose Day
Day 3: February 9th, Chocolate Day
Day 4: February 10th, Teddy Day
Day 5: February 11th, Promise Day
Day 6: February 12th, Hug Day
Day 7: February 13th, Kiss Day
Day 8: February 14th, Valentine's Day
