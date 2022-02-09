Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari And More

Valentine's Week has commenced and Chocolate day, the third day is being celebrated in fashion across the globe. On this day, people gift chocolates and sweet confectionaries to their loved ones. This year, Chocolate day will take place on Wednesday, February 09. Here are some Happy Chocolate Day 2022 wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones. Happy Chocolate Day 2022 wishes Any moment can be turned into a happier one with a box of chocolates and your partner by your side. A very happy Chocolate Day to you!

Chocolate is food from the gods; its energy, vitality, oneness. Also, it’s pure love. Here’s some love from me to you on Chocolate Day!

May all the negative energy get soaked in from you and be gone far away, forever! Happy Chocolate Day, Darling.

Here’s to growing old together, hand in hand; being each other’s partner in crime. Happy Chocolate Day, my beloved.

Our friendship is like chocolate. Sweet and smooth. Happy chocolate day, my friend.

Every human needs two things in their life to live well; one is a true friend, and another is delicious chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

Thank you so much for surprising me with chocolates whenever I become sad. Wishing you a chocolate day filled with delicious and sweet chocolates, friend. Happy Chocolate Day quotes "After about 20 years of marriage, I'm finally starting to scratch the surface of what women want. And I think the answer lies somewhere between conversation and chocolate" -Mel Gibson

"My therapist told me the way to achieve true inner peace is to finish what I start. So far today, I have finished two bags of M&Ms and a chocolate cake. I feel better already" -Dave Barry

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt" – Charles M. Schulz. READ | Happy Propose Day 2022: Date, significance, gift ideas, Propose Day tips and more

"Did you guys know that chocolate contains a property that triggers the release of endorphins? Gives one the feeling of being in love." -Johnny Depp (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory) READ | Happy Propose Day 2022: Images, GIFS, wishes, pictures, Whatsapp status and video download

"Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world’s perfect food" – Michael Levine. Good Morning Chocolate Day 2022 wishes Lovely chocolates and lovely you, Also lovely are all the things that you do. Good Morning, Happy Chocolate Day!!



I pray to God that you always remain as sweet as these chocolates. Happy chocolate day to you!



I would always stick to you because you are as sweet as chocolate. Good Morning, Happy Chocolate Day!! Valentine's Day week 2022 special days Day 1: February 7th, Rose Day Day 2: February 8th, Propose Day Day 3: February 9th, Chocolate Day Day 4: February 10th, Teddy Day Day 5: February 11th, Promise Day Day 6: February 12th, Hug Day Day 7: February 13th, Kiss Day Day 8: February 14th, Valentine's Day Image: Pixabay

