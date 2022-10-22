Happy Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras Wishes, Greetings, Images, Messages And Quotes

Quick links:
Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is one of the popular festivals that marks the beginning of Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated just two days prior to Diwali and falls in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri for the good health and happiness of their families. Purchasing gold or silver items on this day is also believed to bring good luck. According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the festival, here are some wishes, messages and quotes you can share with your loved ones.
Happy Dhanteras to you and your family! May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life.
May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Shubh Dhanteras!
May all your worries fade away with the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi. Shubh Dhanteras. I hope this festival brings lots of love, prosperity, and happiness to your home.
Let us be thankful for what we have and pray for better health for each one of us. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you
Clean your home, draw rangolis and light up diyas in anticipation of Goddess Lakshmi
Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life. Wishing you a blessed and happy Dhanteras.