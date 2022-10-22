Happy Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras Wishes, Greetings, Images, Messages And Quotes

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is one of the popular festivals that marks the beginning of Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated just two days prior to Diwali and falls in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri for the good health and happiness of their families. Purchasing gold or silver items on this day is also believed to bring good luck. According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the festival, here are some wishes, messages and quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras wishes, greetings, messages and quotes

Happy Dhanteras 2022 images

(All images: Shutterstock)