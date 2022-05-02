Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a religious festival observed by Muslims across the world. The day marks the conclusion of the 30 days of fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan. In India, the festival is celebrated on May 3 this year, while in Saudi Arabia, UAE, the festival commenced on May 1.

The celebrations may continue until Friday, May 6. The Muslim community marks the auspicious day by performing charitable deeds, feeding the poor and distributing alms. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after catching a glimpse of the moon.

Here are some of the messages, wishes, and greetings that you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Eid 2022.

Eid Mubarak wishes

Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colours of heaven. I wish you a wonderful Eid day to you and your family. Happy Eid!

Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperity and Happiness for you and for your family. Happy Eid Ul Fitr!

I wish that Allah showers his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins….Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, I wish that all your hopes and dreams are fulfilled by the blessings of Allah… Happy Eid Day 2022!

Eid Mubarak Images:

Eid Mubarak greetings:

Eid Mubarak messages:

With the arrival of Eid, let's say goodbye to another amazing year and welcome the new ocean of opportunities knocking on our door. Eid Mubarak!

Meethi seviyan, parivar ka saath, aur dhero khushiyan; yehi mera hai dua. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is the time of year when you should amend your mistakes and forgive others' mistakes. May Allah on this day grant you wisdom and kindness!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak Whatsapp Status:

