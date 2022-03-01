Known as one of the most auspicious festivals in India, Maha Shivratri is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. To celebrate the occasion, devotees observe a day-long fast and perform special pujas in temples across states in India. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 1 March 2022.

As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, here are some wishes, quotes, statuses, images and more to share with your loved ones on the morning of Maha Shivratri 2022. Check out the list below.

Happy Maha Shivratri Wishes 2022

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence this auspicious morning. Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva remind you of all the strengths you possess to work harder in life and achieve what you desire. Good morning and happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this morning of Maha Shivratri 2022. Good morning and Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it this morning with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Good morning and happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

Maha Shivratri 2022 quotes

Maha Shivratri is a day when you awaken your inner consciousness to discover the purpose of your being. Feel the presence of the Supreme Power within and around you.

This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

Maha Shivratri is a day when you awaken your inner consciousness to discover the purpose of your being. Feel the presence of the Supreme Power within and around you.

Let us come together to offer our prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a happy life. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Maha Shivratri 2022 images

(Image: PTI)

(Image: PTI)

(Image: AP)

(Image: AP)

(Image: Unsplash)