Mahashivratri 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Touted as one of the most auspicious festivals in India, Mahashivratri is observed to honour Lord Shiva as well as celebrate life. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 1 as it happens once a year in the month of February or March which marks the beginning of spring or Summer. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction which is known as Tandav.

On Mahashivratri 2022, devotees across Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and many more states of India will observe a one day fast and perform special pujas. To celebrate this festival, here are some wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status and more to share with your loved ones.

Mahashivratri 2022 wishes, quotes, status & more

May all your wishes come true and the blessings of God remain with you always. Wish you Mahashivratri!

Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by enchanting the name of Lord Shiva and seeking his divine blessings! Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest blessings on this Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

Wishing a very Happy Sawan Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.

Om Namah Shivay! Wishing a blessed and cheerful Shivratri to you my dear. May Lord Shiva is always there with you in this journey called life.

As we celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri, I pray that we always have the love and blessings of Lord Shiva on us.

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

Lord Shiva is very kind and helps all the needy and his devotees. He has the power to change our fate. On this auspicious day, Mahadev should remove all the difficulties and hive happiness and peace to all.

Mahashivratri 2022 Images

