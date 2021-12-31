Happy New Year 2022: Happy New Year Shayari In Hindi & English To Share With Loved Ones

The festive season has begun in full swing and soon after Christmas comes the New Year. This New year 2022 do something different and send these Happy New Year Shayari's to wish your near and dear ones. Read on to get Happy New Year Shayari in English and Hindi. Happy New Year Shayari in English "Saath lekar chalein beete saal ki khatti meethi yaadein aur naye saal mein bhar dein unse khushiyan….. Aane wala saal aapke liye pyaar bhari nayi yaadein lekar aaye."

"Saal badalta hai toh badal jata hai calendar par nahin badalta humara beeta kal aur beetein yaadien….. Naya Saal Mubarak ho!!!"

"Ek aur saal pyaar ka…. Inkar ka, ikrar ka…. Khushi ka, ghum ka….. Roothne ka, manane ka….. Mubarak ho naya saal mere pyaar ko." READ | Happy New Year 2022: Easy steps to send Happy New Year stickers on WhatsApp

"Gul Ne Gulshan Se Gulfam Bheja Hai

Sitaro Ne Aasman Se Salam Bheja Hai

Mubarak Ho Aapko Naya Saal

Humne Adwanse Me Yeh Paigaam Bheza Hai"

"Phool Khilenge Gulshan Me Khubsurti Nazar Aayegi

Beete Saal Ki Khatti Mithi Yade Sang Rah Jayegi

Aao Milkar Zashn Mnaye Nye Saal Ka Hunsi Khushi Se

Naye Saal Ki Pahli Subah Khushiyan Anginat Layegi"

"Udaas lamhon ko naa yaad rakhna…. Hansi aur Khushi ko sambhal kar rakhna…. Kisi ke liye puri duniya ho tum, yeh sach hamesha yaad rakha…. Happy New Year" READ | Happy New Year 2022 wishes, images, GIFs, status messages, greetings and quotes New Year Shayari in Hindi नए साल की नई उम्मीदें

नए उत्साह के साथ हो जीवन की शुरुआत

मिले सफलता, खुशियां अपार

यही दुआ है मेरे यार।

उदास लम्हों को भूल जाना

तूफान में तुम संभल जाना

हर एक जिंदगी की खुशी बन जाओ

नये साल में खुशियों की बहार ले आओ।

गुल ने गुलशन से गुलफाम भेजा है

सितारों ने आसमान से सलाम भेजा है

मुबारक हो आपको नया साल

हमने अडवांस में यह पैगाम भेजा है

बीत गया जो साल भूल जाये इस नये साल को गले लगाये

करते है हम दुआ रब से सर झुका के इस साल के सरे सपने पुरे हो आपके

आपकी आँखों में सजे है जो भी सपने, और दिल में छुपी है जो भी अभिलाषाएं! यह नया वर्ष उन्हें सच कर जाए; आप के लिए यही है हमारी शुभकामनायें!

