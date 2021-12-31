Happy New Year 2022: Happy New Year Shayari In Hindi & English To Share With Loved Ones

Quick links:
The festive season has begun in full swing and soon after Christmas comes the New Year. This New year 2022 do something different and send these Happy New Year Shayari's to wish your near and dear ones. Read on to get Happy New Year Shayari in English and Hindi.
"Saal badalta hai toh badal jata hai calendar par nahin badalta humara beeta kal aur beetein yaadien….. Naya Saal Mubarak ho!!!"
"Ek aur saal pyaar ka…. Inkar ka, ikrar ka…. Khushi ka, ghum ka….. Roothne ka, manane ka….. Mubarak ho naya saal mere pyaar ko."
"Gul Ne Gulshan Se Gulfam Bheja Hai
Sitaro Ne Aasman Se Salam Bheja Hai
Mubarak Ho Aapko Naya Saal
Humne Adwanse Me Yeh Paigaam Bheza Hai"
"Phool Khilenge Gulshan Me Khubsurti Nazar Aayegi
Beete Saal Ki Khatti Mithi Yade Sang Rah Jayegi
Aao Milkar Zashn Mnaye Nye Saal Ka Hunsi Khushi Se
Naye Saal Ki Pahli Subah Khushiyan Anginat Layegi"
"Udaas lamhon ko naa yaad rakhna…. Hansi aur Khushi ko sambhal kar rakhna…. Kisi ke liye puri duniya ho tum, yeh sach hamesha yaad rakha…. Happy New Year"
नए साल की नई उम्मीदें
नए उत्साह के साथ हो जीवन की शुरुआत
मिले सफलता, खुशियां अपार
यही दुआ है मेरे यार।
उदास लम्हों को भूल जाना
तूफान में तुम संभल जाना
हर एक जिंदगी की खुशी बन जाओ
नये साल में खुशियों की बहार ले आओ।
गुल ने गुलशन से गुलफाम भेजा है
सितारों ने आसमान से सलाम भेजा है
मुबारक हो आपको नया साल
हमने अडवांस में यह पैगाम भेजा है
बीत गया जो साल भूल जाये इस नये साल को गले लगाये
करते है हम दुआ रब से सर झुका के इस साल के सरे सपने पुरे हो आपके
आपकी आँखों में सजे है जो भी सपने,
और दिल में छुपी है जो भी अभिलाषाएं!
यह नया वर्ष उन्हें सच कर जाए;
आप के लिए यही है हमारी शुभकामनायें!
