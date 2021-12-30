Happy New Year 2022:Take A Look At These Rib-tickling Memes To Bid Adieu To 2021

With just a day left for the world to ring in the new year, people have thronged to social media while sharing some hilarious memes. While there are some who are still pondering over their New Year’s resolutions, others have decided to go straight with their laughter quotient while sharing some really funny memes.

As we are about to welcome another year while praying for fewer uncertainties and a messed up year. The best way to welcome the New Year is to simply laugh your heart out with some amazing New Year memes to cheer your mood that might be witnessing some swings due to the blooper COVID-19 that has shown a noticeable spike in the number of cases again.

Funny New Year 2022 memes

A year, which was no less than a roller coaster ride, is about to end and people are seeking to celebrate every bit of it. However, due to increasing COVID-19 cases in several states f the country, many state governments have asked people to celebrate New Year's eve at their homes. Following are some of the hilarious and rib-tickling memes that are sure to bring a big smile on your smile so that you can step into the New Year with that unmissable laughter.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Representative Image