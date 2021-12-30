Happy New Year 2022: Easy Steps To Send Happy New Year Stickers On WhatsApp

New Year 2022 is around the corner and is one of the most-awaited celebrations. People are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and excited for what the new year would bring. A year, which was no less than a roller coaster ride, is about to end and people are seeking to celebrate every bit of it. However, due to increasing COVID-19 cases in several states f the country, many state governments have asked people to celebrate New Year's eve at their homes.

Therefore, keeping the pandemic and all COVID-19 safety norms in mind people are planning to stay home and virtually connect to their loved ones. Sending WhatsApp stickers on the occasion is one of the best ways to wish a happy new year to friends and family. Here are some easy steps to send happy new year stickers on WhatsApp.

How to send happy new year stickers on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Install sticker packs on a mobile phone

The Google Play Store has several sticker packs available to install for all android devices. Individuals can open the Play Store app on their phones and search for New Year stickers. Among the list of applications, the users may choose any one app and install it. Once installed, the user must follow the on-screen instructions to set up their sticker packs so that they are available on WhatsApp. The application may ask for several permissions and the users must go through their details before selecting the 'Allow' option. Most applications have multiple sticker packs which the users can choose and add to the messaging platform.

Step 2: Use stickers on WhatsApp

Once the sticker pack is added to the messaging app, the users can open it on their devices and select a personal chat or group chatbox. The next step is to click on the emoji button and go to the stickers tab on the right. The users can see a plethora of stickers from the pack they chose.

Step 3: Save stickers on WhatsApp

Users can also save stickers sent by their friends to use later. This can be done by simply clicking on a sticker and choosing add to favorites option. Both images and animated gifs are available as stickers for Whatsapp.

Image: Pixabay