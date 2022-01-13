Last Updated:

Happy Pongal 2022: Happy Pongal Wishes And Greetings In Tamil To Share With Loved Ones

Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated by the Tamil community. Pongal 2022 will begin from January 14-17. Here are Happy Pongal Wishes in Tamil

pongal

Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community. It is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, the Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival under many regional names that is celebrated throughout India. The three days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal. Some people celebrate the fourth day of Pongal as Kaanum Pongal. Here are Happy Pongal Wishes in Tamil. 

Happy Pongal Wishes in Tamil

  • அன்பு பொங்க, ஆசைகள் பொங்க, இன்பம் பொங்க, இனிமை பொங்க என்றும் உங்கள் வீட்டில் மகிழ்ச்சி பொங்க பொங்கலோ பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துகள்!

  • இந்த பொங்கல் உங்கள் எல்லாருடைய வாழ்விலும் மகிழ்ச்சியை கொண்டுவரட்டும். பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

  • தித்திக்கும் கரும்பை போல உங்கள் வாழ்வு மகிழ்ச்சியில் இனிக்கட்டும். இனிய தைப்பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

  • இந்த தைத்திருநாளில் நாம் உண்ண உணவளிக்கும் இயற்கை அன்னைக்கும் உழவர்களுக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். சூரிய பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

  • எல்லாருடைய வாழ்விலும்

    தீமைகள் விலகி

    நன்மைகள் பெருகிட

    போகி பண்டிகை வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

  • தைத்திருநாளில் வளமுடன் வாழ, அன்பு பொங்க உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

  • அனைவருக்கும் காணும் பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Pongal Greetings in Tamil

  • பொங்கல் திருநாள் அனைவருக்கும் உடல்நலத்தையும், மகிழ்ச்சியையும் தரட்டும். கடினமாக உழைத்து வரும் நமது விவசாய பெருங்குடி மக்களின் வாழ்வில் வளத்தை கொண்டு வந்து சேர்க்கட்டும்
  • உங்களுக்கும் உங்கள் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்.

  • சூரியன் உங்களுக்கும் உங்கள் அன்புக்குரியவர்களுக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சி மற்றும் மகிழ்ச்சியின் கதிர்களைக் கொண்டுவரும் என்று நம்புகிறேன். உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்

  • பொங்கல் பண்டிகையின் அரவணைப்பு உங்கள் வீட்டை மகிழ்ச்சியில் நிரப்பட்டும். அருமையான பொங்கல் 2022

Pongal 2022 Dates and Days 

  • Bhogi Pongal

The Pongal festival begins on the day called Bhogi Pongal, and it marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi. On this day, people discard old belongings and celebrate new possessions. The people assemble and light a bonfire in order to burn the heaps of discards. Houses are cleaned, painted and decorated to give a festive look. Bhogi Pongal 2022 will be observed on January 14.

  • Surya Pongal

Surya Pongal is also called Suryan Pongal or Perum Pongal and is the second and main festive day, and is dedicated to the Hindu god Surya. It is the first day of the Tamil calendar month Tai, and coincides with Makara Sankranthi – a winter harvest festival celebrated throughout India. Surya Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 15.

  • Mattu Pongal

Mattu Pongal is celebrated the day after Surya Pongal. Mattu refers to "cow, bullock, cattle", and Tamil Hindus regard cattle as sources of wealth for providing dairy products, fertiliser, transportation and agricultural aid. On Mattu Pongal, cattle are decorated sometimes with flower garlands or painted horns, they are offered bananas, a special meal and worshipped. Mattu Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 16.

  • Kanum Pongal

Kanum Pongal, sometimes called the Kanu Pongal, the fourth day of the festival, marks the end of Pongal festivities for the year. Kanum Pongal 2022 will be celebrated on January 17. 

First Published:
