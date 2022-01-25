Happy Republic Day 2022 Images, Gifs, Background, Wallpaper & Whatsapp Status

The Republic Day in India is observed on January 26 of every year as it marks the day when the Constitution of the country came into effect in 1950. While the nation gained its independence on August 15, 1947, Republic Day marks the day when the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 was replaced with a Constitution based on the land's own laws as the country turned into a Republic.

India will commemorate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over, it is advised to stay indoors and safe. Keeping the COVID-19 safety norms in mind, people are planning to celebrate the day at home and wish their loved ones by connecting with them virtually. There are several ways to wish friends and family on Happy Republic Day. Sending Whatsapp images, GIFs, stickers and others is one of the best ways to wish virtually. Here are some images, GIFs and easy steps to send stickers.

Happy Republic Day 2022: Images

Happy Republic Day: WhatsApp GIFs and stickers

There is an abundance of stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp for Republic Day. All a user needs to do is follow a few simple steps to use and send them. Users can download Republic Day stickers and GIFs through several applications available on any app store for free download of stickers. Once the user installs a sticker pack app, the user can follow the instructions and then go to WhatsApp. After opening a chatbox, the user can click on the emoji option and go to stickers. The user will find a plethora of stickers in that section which they can send to anyone. The user may follow the same steps for GIFs.

Happy Republic Day: WhatsApp Messages

To wish their family and friends Happy Republic Day, WhatsApp users can send any of the following messages.

We Salute the Brave Souls of India Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, and Rabindranath Tagore on This Republic Day!

As We Match Out, In The Spirit Of Brotherhood And Nationhood, Let Us Not Forget To Defend. The Colors Of Our Flag With All We Have.

Today is the day when everyone – young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun.

