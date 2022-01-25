Happy Republic Day 2022: Inspiring quotes to share on India's 73rd Republic Day this year

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The nation is gearing up to mark Republic Day on Wednesday. Considered one of the most important events in the country's history, the day is celebrated with fanfare with special programmes. Some of the highlights of the day include the messages from the leaders of the country to the citizens, hoisting of the national flag, citizens watching the Republic Day parade, as well as movies that glorify the nation's iconic moments.
Many also celebrate with their near and dear ones by extending their greetings and wishes for the historic event. These often include iconic statements from some of the legendary names of the country's history, right from those who fought for the Independence, one of the architects of the Constitution BR Ambedkar and others who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Here are some of the inspiring quotes from our iconic leaders you can use to send on Republic Day:
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age,”- Babasaheb Ambedkar
“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the souls of its people,” - Mahatma Gandhi
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit," - Bhagat Singh
"No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help," - Sardar Patel
“India has known the innocence and insouciance of childhood, the passion and abandon of youth, and the ripe wisdom of maturity that comes from long experience of pain and pleasure; and over and over a gain she has renewed her childhood and youth and age, ” - Jawaharlal Nehru
“We fight for independence. In the words of Lord Krishna we will, if we are victorious, enjoy the fruits of victory,” - Rani Laxmibai
"I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality," - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
“Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation” - Lal Bahadur Shastri
"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race," - Sarojini Naidu
"If someone is not devoted to the nation then his life is a waste," Chandrashekhar Azad.
