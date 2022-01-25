The nation is gearing up to mark Republic Day on Wednesday. Considered one of the most important events in the country's history, the day is celebrated with fanfare with special programmes. Some of the highlights of the day include the messages from the leaders of the country to the citizens, hoisting of the national flag, citizens watching the Republic Day parade, as well as movies that glorify the nation's iconic moments.

Many also celebrate with their near and dear ones by extending their greetings and wishes for the historic event. These often include iconic statements from some of the legendary names of the country's history, right from those who fought for the Independence, one of the architects of the Constitution BR Ambedkar and others who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Here are some of the inspiring quotes from our iconic leaders you can use to send on Republic Day:

Happy Republic Day 2022: Inspiring quotes to share on India's 73rd Republic Day this year