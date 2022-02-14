Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Funny Memes, Images, Jokes, Messages, Forwards

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Matheus Ferrero
Dubbed the most loving day of the year, Valentine's Day is the opportunity to spend time with your partner and express your love and affection to them. From movie nights to dinner dates, the day can be celebrated in numerous ways. Add some humour and laughter into your date through these memes, jokes and hilarious messages on the occasion.
What did one flame say to the other on Valentine’s Day?
"We're a perfect match!"
Knock Knock.
Who’s there?
Bea.
Bea who?
Bea my Valentine!
What did one piece of toast say to the other?
"You're my butter half!"
When you impress her with something expensive this Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/1ivI8b2gim— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) February 12, 2022
Please lovers be warned !!!— eddy memes (@eddy_memes) February 10, 2022
I don’t want to see any two idiots like outside on Valentine’s Day #assustrike #oxlaid #Trending #oxladevideo pic.twitter.com/Dt0fD5ZNxs
We don't know about you, but if we don't have a date this Valentine's Day, it's probably because we're too busy reading about them. 📚#booktwt #ValentinesDay #booklovers #bookstagram #memesdaily #Memes pic.twitter.com/CCbJQWTBxZ— Peoples Literature Publication (@_PeoplesPub) February 10, 2022
A real valentine's day for an NBA fan pic.twitter.com/DhFSsvRoHm— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 5, 2022
When you find out that Valentine's Day is here again but you're still single#ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/ZC9UhkEmAi— Kambakkht Meme ™️ (@Kambakkht_Meme) February 13, 2022
