Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Funny Memes, Images, Jokes, Messages, Forwards

Dubbed the most loving day of the year, Valentine's Day is the opportunity to spend time with your partner and express your love and affection to them. From movie nights to dinner dates, the day can be celebrated in numerous ways. Add some humour and laughter into your date through these memes, jokes and hilarious messages on the occasion. Valentine's Day 2022: Jokes, funny messages & more Valentine’s Day meant nothing to me before you, it’s still means nothing. But I love you anyway.

May God fills your heart with love and your wallet with money so you can buy some chocolates for your honey! Happy valentine’s day!

Celebrating Valentine’s Day looks great in movies. But in real life, it’s just horrible and costly. Try buying a bouquet of flowers and you’ll know!

I need to upgrade the power of my glasses because I’m blindly in love with you.

I am not saying that I care about money more than I do about you. But it’s my father’s advice to spend my money on good purposes only! Happy Valentine’s Day!

What did one flame say to the other on Valentine’s Day? "We're a perfect match!"

I love the way people ask me about my plans on valentine’s as if they don’t know I’m single.

On this valentine’s day, if you don’t have anyone, don’t be sad. Just know that you’re not the only one.

If you feel lonely today, just remind yourself that yesterday you felt the same as today, and tomorrow will not be different either. Happy valentine’s day!

It’s always a wonder how the least intelligent guy in the friend circle gets the most beautiful girl in the class. Happy Valentine’s Day!

A date with you? No thanks, I would rather have an apple by myself alone. Happy valentine’s day!

Knock Knock. Who’s there? Bea. Bea who? Bea my Valentine!

What did one piece of toast say to the other? "You're my butter half!" Valentine's Day 2022: Memes, funny images & more When you impress her with something expensive this Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/1ivI8b2gim — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) February 12, 2022 Please lovers be warned !!!

I don’t want to see any two idiots like outside on Valentine’s Day #assustrike #oxlaid #Trending #oxladevideo pic.twitter.com/Dt0fD5ZNxs — eddy memes (@eddy_memes) February 10, 2022 We don't know about you, but if we don't have a date this Valentine's Day, it's probably because we're too busy reading about them. 📚#booktwt #ValentinesDay #booklovers #bookstagram #memesdaily #Memes pic.twitter.com/CCbJQWTBxZ — Peoples Literature Publication (@_PeoplesPub) February 10, 2022 A real valentine's day for an NBA fan pic.twitter.com/DhFSsvRoHm — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 5, 2022 When you find out that Valentine's Day is here again but you're still single#ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/ZC9UhkEmAi — Kambakkht Meme ™️ (@Kambakkht_Meme) February 13, 2022 Image: Unsplash/Matheus Ferrero

