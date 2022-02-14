Last Updated:

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Funny Memes, Images, Jokes, Messages, Forwards

This Valentine's Day, add humour and laughter to your celebration with your partner by sharing these jokes, memes and more for the occasion.

Valentine's Day 2022

Dubbed the most loving day of the year, Valentine's Day is the opportunity to spend time with your partner and express your love and affection to them. From movie nights to dinner dates, the day can be celebrated in numerous ways. Add some humour and laughter into your date through these memes, jokes and hilarious messages on the occasion. 

Valentine's Day 2022: Jokes, funny messages & more

  • Valentine’s Day meant nothing to me before you, it’s still means nothing. But I love you anyway.
  • May God fills your heart with love and your wallet with money so you can buy some chocolates for your honey! Happy valentine’s day!
  • Celebrating Valentine’s Day looks great in movies. But in real life, it’s just horrible and costly. Try buying a bouquet of flowers and you’ll know!
  • I need to upgrade the power of my glasses because I’m blindly in love with you.
  • I am not saying that I care about money more than I do about you. But it’s my father’s advice to spend my money on good purposes only! Happy Valentine’s Day!

  • What did one flame say to the other on Valentine’s Day?

    "We're a perfect match!"

  • I love the way people ask me about my plans on valentine’s as if they don’t know I’m single.
  • On this valentine’s day, if you don’t have anyone, don’t be sad. Just know that you’re not the only one.
  • If you feel lonely today, just remind yourself that yesterday you felt the same as today, and tomorrow will not be different either. Happy valentine’s day!
  • It’s always a wonder how the least intelligent guy in the friend circle gets the most beautiful girl in the class. Happy Valentine’s Day!
  • A date with you? No thanks, I would rather have an apple by myself alone. Happy valentine’s day!

  • Knock Knock.

    Who’s there?

    Bea.

    Bea who?

    Bea my Valentine!

  • What did one piece of toast say to the other?

    "You're my butter half!"

Valentine's Day 2022: Memes, funny images & more

 

Image: Unsplash/Matheus Ferrero

