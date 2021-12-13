Harnaaz Sandhu Hailed By India's Last Miss Universe Lara Dutta For 2021 Crown; 'So Proud'

India's Harnaaz Sandhu left the entire country swelled with pride after she was crowned the Miss Universe 2021, which was held in Eilat, Israel. Welcoming her to the club was former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta, who congratulated her and penned a note, thanking her for bringing the pride back to the country after 21 years. The 21-year old has now joined the list after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

'Welcoming' Harnaaz to the club, Dutta said that India has waited 21 long years for the moment. Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. She is the newest holder of the Miss Universe India 2021 title, due to which she went on to represent the country at the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021.

While hailing the beauty, Lara wrote, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!"

Lara Dutta congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu for winning Miss Universe 2021

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

For the big event, Harnaaz wore a shimmery gown with silver accents and a mermaid-shaped bottom. As soon as host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner of the pageant, she broke into tears. The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her Master's in Public Administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third.

These looks are everything! #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/0MtWAuVaCZ — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

In the session, the new Miss Universe was asked about a piece of advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide,” she said.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she added.

IMAGE: Twitter/@MissUniverse/PTI