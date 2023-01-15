Harnaaz Sandhu Gets Emotional, Almost Falls During Her Final Walk As Miss Universe | Watch

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, was crowned as the 71st Miss Universe by outgoing Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in New Orleans on Sunday (IST).

Ex-Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu got emotional as she got on the stage to take her final walk as the pageant queen and crown the new winner.

A video of emotional Harnaaz is going viral on social media. In the video, Harnaaz can be seen breaking down into tears. The outgoing Miss Universe almost fell during her 'last walk' as she was too emotional and could clearly be seen holding back tears.

Watch the video here:

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Harnaaz Sandhu crowns the new Miss Universe, ending her year-long reign

Harnaaz Sandhu ended her year-long reign as Miss Universe 2021 by crowning the new Miss Universe - R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA. A video showed the top 2 holding hands as the winner is announced. As soon as Miss USA was announced as the winner, she was given flowers and then Harnaaz crowned her as Miss Universe 2022.

“Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised,” Harnaaz Sandhu told the new Miss Universe.

Harnaaz Sandhu pays tribute to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta with her last walk gown

The 22-year-old wore a stunning black gown, which was her special tribute to former Miss Universe winners from India - Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Her dress was adorned with pictures of the two Bollywood actresses from when the two won their respective Miss Universe crowns.

Take a look at the emotional moment Harnaaz walked onto the stage as Miss Universe for the last time:

Lara Dutta Bhupathi reacted to the iconic tribute by taking to Instagram and wishing Harnaaz the best for her journey ahead. Sharing the picture of the gown, Lara wrote, "Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she's going to blaze her own individual, glorious path."

Over 80 countries participated in Miss Universe 2022. Divita Rai, a 25-year-old architect and model, represented India. She made it to the top 16.

Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel (23) and Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez (25) became the first and second runner up, respectively.