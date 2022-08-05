Harnaaz Sandhu Reveals She Was Bullied Online After Putting On Weight; 'I Broke Down'

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 back in December. While she has been fulfilling her duties as Miss Universe by travelling across the world, she recently revealed that she was bullied online for putting on some weight. Sandhu also opened up on how despite being comfortable with her weight, the bullying has deeply affected her.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu recently spoke with People about her weight gain and how people have reacted to it in the past few months. Sandhu revealed that she is comfortable with her weight but what has bothered her was the online bullying. She added how people have started having their opinion about how she looks. Sandhu also quipped appearance should not matter but what kind of a person someone is should.

Harnaaz Sandhu said, "Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now." The 22-year-old further said, "I was bullied for gaining weight." "It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It's not about how you look, it's about who you are from inside and how you treat people and what you believe in," she added.

Sandhu reveals how the bullying affected her

During the chat, Harnaaz Sandhu revealed she even broke down after the bullying. She added how she would be reminded of the hate words during unexpected times. She said, "I definitely broke down so many times." "Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I'm just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It's really sad," she added.

Sandhu also mentioned how she was focused on her goal of winning the pageant and was not thinking about her health. She would work out and do several activities all the time for the competition when she got a month to relax, she took a break from exercising and would enjoy her time eating. As Miss Diva Universe enjoyed the time with her family, she never realised her weight gain. She said, "I never realized that it would start showing on my body."

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03