Harry Potter's Magic Trick Of Flying On Broomstick Finally Revealed; Watch Video

It has been nine years since the release of the last Harry Potter movie. For all the Potterheads who have been wondering about how Harry Potter and his friends could fly on the magic broom, the secret has been finally revealed. Recently, magician, Zach King from California managed to make his broomstick fly high in the air.

Before you wonder how did he manage to do it, let us tell you, he also shared the trick behind it. In a video that has been taking the internet by storm, Zach can be seen dressed in Gryffindor robes and flying on his magic broomstick just above the surface of the road. There isn’t any harness attached therefore, he isn’t hanging. He is flying just like Harry Potter. But here’s the catch! Towards the end of the video, Zack reveals the secret of how he flies on his magic broomstick, he attaches a mirror on the side with a fake leg and goes around on the skateboard. Watch the video here.

Fans were amazed by watching this video. They commented that it messed up their brains and kept them wondering on how he did it. While the others are blown with this idea, Potterheads are calling this a dream come true.

JK Rowling's idea of expansion of Harry Potter

Earlier, British author JK Rowling expanded her wizarding world of Harry Potter with four new eBook shorts. She had said that the digital short stories would be themed around the curriculum Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley studies at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic. The four books are titled as - Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts; Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology; Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy; and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures. The books are published in English, French, Italian, and German languages.

