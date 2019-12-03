Harry Potter Tattoo Ideas: 10 Amazing Quotes Would Make Great Tattoos

J.K Rowling's best creation, Harry Potter has one of the most fascinating stories of all times. The story also has some of the best quotes which are perfect to be etched forever on your body in the form of tattoos. Here are some of the Harry Potter tattoo ideas that you should consider having if you are a Harry Potter fan.

Ten Harry Potter quotes for Tattoo ideas

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.

The ones that love us never really leave us.

It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.

I open at the close.

Mischief Managed

After all this time.. Always

I don't go looking for trouble, trouble usually finds me

Expecto Patronum

I solemnly swear I am up to no good

Lumos

All was well

To the well organised mind, death is but the next adventure

I mark the hours every one nor have I yet outrun the sun. My use and value unto you are gauged by what you have to do.

